LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced the signing of transfer outside linebacker Steve Linton on Tuesday.

Linton will join the Red Raiders ahead of the start of the spring semester and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders.

“We’re thrilled to add another key piece to our defensive front with Steve,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “Our program will always be built in the trenches, and his size and ability will be a great addition to an already-talented outside linebackers room. We look forward to him joining us immediately for the spring semester.”

Linton appeared in 29 games over his Syracuse career, where he made 45 tackles (26 solos), including 8.5 for a loss and 4.5 sacks, to go along with a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries. He is coming off his best season with the Orange as he totaled 22 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries as well as a forced fumble and two recoveries over 11 games and one start.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)