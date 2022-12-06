LUBBOCK, Texas – Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Red Raider Nation on Monday.

Smith started at quarterback in four games this season and played in all 12 games.

He earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after throwing for 350-yards and a total of three touchdowns in Texas Tech’s win over Houston on Sept. 10.

The Frenship product threw for more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns, 7 rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.

Head coach Joey McGuire announced on Sunday that Tyler Shough would start for the Red Raiders against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston.