SWEETWATER, Texas (Nexstar) – The Springtown Porcupines defeated the Andrews Mustangs, 43-33, on Monday.

The game was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed after a bus carrying members of the Andrews band was struck on the way to the game by a truck driving in the wrong lane on Interstate-20 in Big Spring, according to Texas DPS. The crash killed three people including the Mighty Mustang Band’s director Darin Johns.

