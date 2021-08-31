Odessa High eager to correct mistakes from opener in Week 2 matchup

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa High Bronchos (0-1) fell on the road to the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen (1-0), 32-27, last Thursday. While the final margin of victory was relatively small, it did not appear that would be the case early on in the contest.

The Plainsmen thrived against the Bronchos in the first quarter, scoring the first 20 points of the game. Monterey, however, was unable to maintain that pace for the rest of the night.

In fact, the Bronchos significantly closed the gap in the second quarter alone. Odessa High outscored Monterey 14-0 in that time, making it a one-possession game at the half (20-14).

While OHS failed to erase Monterey’s lead at any point, head coach Dusty Ortiz was encouraged by the way his Bronchos responded to that early adversity.

This Friday, Odessa High will be on the road once again. The Bronchos will travel to face the Del Rio Rams (0-1) at 7:00 p.m. The Rams will also be looking for their first win after dropping their opener to San Antonio Veterans Memorial (55-20).

Watch the video above for more!