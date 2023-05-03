MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy senior Leah Acosta won the April ABC Big 2 Sports Athlete of the Month award presented by Carpet Tech.

Acosta had an April to remember as she dominated the competition in the Area and Region Track and Field meets. During the Area meet at Ratliff Stadium, Acosta finished first in both the shot put (44′ 10″) and discuss throw (166′). At the Region meet, Acosta finished first in the shot put (44′ 8″) and second in the discuss throw (160′ 6″).

Acosta’s performance at the Region meet earned her an automatic berth to the UIL State meet on May 13th in Austin.

After graduation, Acosta has committed to compete on the LSU track and field team.

Watch the video above for the interview and award presentation.