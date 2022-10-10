LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech said Thursday the Baylor football game on October 29 is “officially sold out.” First-year coach Joey McGuire came to TTU from Baylor. A spokesman for TTU said as of Monday there were less than 3,000 tickets.

Texas Tech former quarterback and Red Raider legend Patrick Mahomes will become the eighth member of the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame when he is inducted the day before, on October 28. Then, on game day, his name will be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium Tech hosts Baylor.

Kansas City has a bye week, meaning Mahomes might be available to attend the Baylor game.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics: