MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tuesday Midland ISD honored six student-athletes as they signed their national letters of intent. Five soccer players and one track runner signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Watch the video above to hear from each athlete that was celebrated.

Midland High

Melanie Sanchez – UTPB Women’s Soccer

Brielle Bracken – University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Track & Field

Jerron Garcia – Hardin-Simmons Men’s Soccer

Jesus Grajeda – Alderson Broaddus Men’s Soccer

Midland Legacy

Alyssa Ortega – Western Texas College Women’s Soccer

Neveah Yanez – Bethel College Women’s Soccer.