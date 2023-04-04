MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tuesday Midland ISD honored six student-athletes as they signed their national letters of intent. Five soccer players and one track runner signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Watch the video above to hear from each athlete that was celebrated.
Midland High
Melanie Sanchez – UTPB Women’s Soccer
Brielle Bracken – University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Track & Field
Jerron Garcia – Hardin-Simmons Men’s Soccer
Jesus Grajeda – Alderson Broaddus Men’s Soccer
Midland Legacy
Alyssa Ortega – Western Texas College Women’s Soccer
Neveah Yanez – Bethel College Women’s Soccer.