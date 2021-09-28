Silver Star Nation Interactive: Looking back at Cowboys-Philly, looking ahead to the Panthers

(SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys dominated on Monday night in their first NFC East matchup of the season and are looking to keep their winning ways going as they welcome Carolina to Jerry World.

Dallas rolled the Eagles 41-21 on the strength of a three-touchdown performance from Dak Prescott in his first time playing in front of a home crowd since an ankle injury in Week 5 last season.

He was supported by great nights from Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up a season-high 95 yards on the ground with two scores, and TE Dalton Schultz, who also hit paydirt two times.

While it is always great to pick up a division win, the Cowboys are going from the frying pan to the fire with the Panthers coming to town. Currently undefeated, Carolina is looking to make it a Texas two-step and rolling over Houston last Thursday.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess Moore will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.

