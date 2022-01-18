SILVER STAR NATION – The Dallas Cowboys are hanging up their spurs for the season after falling at home to the San Francisco 49ers in a wild finish to their NFL Wild Card game Sunday.

The Cowboys were mounting a comeback after starting the fourth quarter of the game behind 23-7, with a 51-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein and a 5-yard TD scamper from QB Dak Prescott.

Getting the ball back with only 32 seconds left in the game, Dallas was marching down the field when Prescott took a run up the middle of the field to the 49ers 24-yard line.

However, with the clock rolling and no time outs, the Cowboys attempt to scramble to get set and spike the ball ended with game time running out and America’s Team out of the hunt for the Super Bowl.

After the game, both Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy defended the decision to run the ball with only 14 seconds left.

While McCarthy and others questioned the fact that the referee was not close enough to the play to spot the ball in a timely manner, the rules state that the ref has to spot the ball, something the Cowboys did on their own.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola will break it all down in Tuesday’s edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.

You can see the live stream in the video player at the top of this page starting at 3 p.m., and we want you to join in on the conversation. Just share your question using the hashtag #AskMickey on Twitter and watch as we answer them live.