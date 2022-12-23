FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s been a short week for the Dallas Cowboys after their devastating overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday in Florida.

The Cowboys take the field at AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face the division leading Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts after he suffered a shoulder sprain against the Chicago Bears last week, but as Mickey Spagnola tells us, the Eagles are still going to be a huge challenge.

The Cowboys and Eagles kick off at 3:25 p.m. CST from Arlington.