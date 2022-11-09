FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys BYE week did wonders for some of the Cowboys players who were nursing nagging injuries.

No better example of that than star running back Zeke Elliott. After a knee injury kept the veteran running back sidelined for the past few weeks, Elliott got back to work with the team on Wednesday.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola spoke with Elliott after that practice and says Zeke is feeling much better.

The Cowboys travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday to face the struggling Green Bay Packers.