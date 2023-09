FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Four snaps. That’s how long Aaron Rodgers’ season lasted with the New York Jets.

A Rodgers-less Jets team will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys’ defense was the highlight of the 40-0 win over the Giants on Sunday Night Football, but can they replicate the five fumbles, seven sacks, a pick-six, and touchdown on special teams?

Our Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola says the key to week two lies in the trenches.