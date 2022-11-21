FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – While the Dallas Cowboys are in the afterglow of their huge win over the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings, there isn’t much time for celebration.

The Cowboys play their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, this time against the New York Giants, on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees this year’s team as a potential championship club. Meanwhile Coach McCarthy says it’s time to focus on the short week and the Thursday game.

The Cowboys are tied with the Giants for second place in the NFC East. The two teams kick off on Thanksgiving Day at 3:30 p.m. CST.