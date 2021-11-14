Mickey: Good bounce back win

ARLINGTON, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — After struggling against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a major way against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys beat the Falcons 43-3. The last time the Cowboys won a game by more than 40 points was 41 in 1971.

Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the game with 296 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and one rushing touchdown. Zeke Elliott tacked on two rushing touchdowns.

All three starting cornerbacks had an interception. Even special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown.

America’s Team played at a high level after last week’s bad loss to the Broncos.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has post-game reaction after Sunday’s big win.