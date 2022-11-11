FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – As the Dallas Cowboys emerge from their BYE Week to face the struggling Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the team knows this is no time to underestimate the opponent.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy is returning to Green Bay, a city and team where he coached for thirteen years, including a Super Bowl victory.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys defense is getting better every week and has set their goals high.

The Packers and Cowboys kick off from Lambeau Field on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central time.