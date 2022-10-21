FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s been six weeks since the Dallas Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone on his throwing hand.

The Cowboys went four and one in the five games started by backup quarterback Cooper Rush, so they are still very much in the hunt for their division.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions come to town to play Dallas at AT&T Stadium. At the helm will be Dak Prescott.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola has more from Prescott on Friday afternoon.

The game between the Cowboys and Lions kicks off at Noon Central Daylight Time on Sunday in Arlington.