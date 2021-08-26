Mickey: Backup QB up for grabs

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make before next Tuesday’s final roster cuts.

Back from his devastating injury of 2020, Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback for the team. The question remains, who is Dak’s backup going to be?

Current Cowboys players Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci are vying for the job.

Cooper Rush played the best of the three in last week’s preseason game. Sunday’s final preseason game will give coaches a chance to see if Rush can string two good performances together.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Rush didn’t get a good chance to show off his skills in the Oxnard, California part of training camp due to injury, so this week will be critical for him. Spagnola says the Cowboys may look outside the team for Dak’s backup as well.