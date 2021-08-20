McCarthy impressed with the defense

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – On the eve of the Dallas Cowboys’ third preseason game of the 2021 NFL campaign, Coach Mike McCarthy is giving props to the defense.

Led by new Defensive Coordinator, and former NFL Head Coach Dan Quinn, the defense is working hard to improve from their miserable season last year.

The team suffered a huge loss when quarterback Dak Prescott went out for the season in 2020, but it was the defense that was consistently underperforming week after week.

In Friday’s meeting with the media at Cowboys training camp at the Star in Frisco, Texas, the coach said you can’t help but see the difference in the defense for 2021.

The Cowboys take on the Houston Texans in Saturday night’s preseason game at AT&T Stadium.