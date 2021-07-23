McCarthy high hopes for Zeke Elliott

OXNARD CA (Silver Star Nation) – On the second day of Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, Coach Mike McCarthy talked to the media about the list of players who are still recovering from off season injuries, and some surgeries.

Although the list is long, the good news is that all of the players on the Physically Unable to Perform, or PIP list, have conditions that are expected to be resolved by the start of the regular NFL season in September.

One player who is not having injury problems, and may be in the best shape of his playing career, is Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott. During his Thursday afternoon news conference, McCarthy said he has high hopes for Elliott in the 2021 Cowboys season.