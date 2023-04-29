KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The third day of the 2023 NFL Draft is underway in Kansas City, and America’s Team has made its first official selection of the day.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, with the 129th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Viliami Fehoko, a defensive end from San Jose State University.

Viliami Fehoko, who is not related to the Cowboys wide receiver Semi Fehoko, goes by his nickname, Junior, and is the second cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, who was a first-round pick in 2018.

Fehoko stands at 6’3″ and weighs 276 pounds and was a four-year starter at San Jose State University. He amassed at least 12.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks each of his final three seasons.

Fehoko’s senior season was a breakout year. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Mountain West Conference and was named a Second-Team All-American. He recorded 19 tackles for loss and 9 sacks.

As a pass rusher, Fehoko is technically sound and is excellent with his hands. He plays violently and is quick to get to the passer. He demonstrates great motor and gives a high amount of effort in every single play.

While he lacks top-tier athleticism and size at the position, and he may miss more tackles than he should, Fehoko demonstrates great mental awareness when rushing the passer.

Fehoko was one of the Cowboys’ 30 pre-Draft visits, and the coaches who met Fehoko had nothing but positive things to say. He also shows some potential to move from a defensive end position to an interior defensive lineman, a need the Cowboys are hoping to continue addressing as the third day of the draft continues.

This is the first of four Day 3 picks for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s where Dallas is picking for the rest of the day:

Round 5 — Pick 34, Compensatory (176 overall)

— Pick 34, Compensatory (176 overall) Round 6 — Pick 35, Compensatory (212 overall)

— Pick 35, Compensatory (212 overall) Round 7 — Pick 27 (244 overall)

Make sure you stick with the Silver Star Nation for an in-depth analysis of the newest Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2023 NFL Draft as the picks come in.