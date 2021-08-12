Dallas Cowboys wrap Oxnard camp

OXNARD, CA (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys put the wraps on their 2021 training camp in Oxnard, California on Thursday morning.

The team headed to Arizona for their first official preseason game against the Cardinals on Friday night at 9 p.m. CDT.

While the Cowboys came away from camp with an injured starting quarterback, there were a lot of positive developments in their first year back in Oxnard since the start of the pandemic.

Silver Star Nation’s Tobin McDuff has a final report on this year’s camp.