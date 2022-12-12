FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys add a veteran presence at the wide receiver position but it’s not who we thought it would be.

The team announced Monday the signing of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton was drafted by the Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft 92nd overall. He played 10 seasons with the Colts and was selected to the Pro Bowl four years in a row from 2014 to 2017.

The 33-year-old’s time with the Colts came to an end after the 2021 season and has yet to play a snap this season.

Hilton’s best season was in 2016 with 1,448 receiving yards, averaging 15.9 yards after the reception, and six touchdowns. In his career at Indy, he is third on the all-time receiving yards list with 9,691 yards, sitting behind Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

Colts saw a drop in production from Hilton and injuries have plagued the latter of his time with them. In 2021, Hilton started the year on injured reserve and was available for 10 games, starting nine. He caught three touchdown passes and 331 receiving yards.

The signing comes after former Los Angeles Rams and New York Giant Odell Beckham Jr., who visited the team last week. Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said the team is still interested in Beckham but didn’t rule out other options.

In mid-November, the Cowboys signed Antonio Callaway to the practice squad, just a few days after the Green Bay.

Offseason signing James Washington returned from a foot injury suffered in training camp on Sunday against the Texans but didn’t record a single catch.

Hilton joins a receiving core that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, the latter who is finding his form after returning from a season-ending ACL tear in 2021. Noah Brown has also been serviceable, most notably when Cooper Rush was at the helm while Dak Prescott recovered from a thumb injury.