FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The speculation that the Dallas Cowboys would go outside the organization to find a temporary replacement for injured starting quarterback Dak Prescott has been put to rest…at least for this week.

Veteran backup quarterback Cooper Rush will take the helm on Sunday as the Cowboys face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Rush started a game last season against in Minnesota, and prevailed with a win after throwing for more than 300 yards against the Vikings.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that Cooper Rush is ready to play and win.

The Cowboys and Bengals game will be televised on FOX this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CDT.