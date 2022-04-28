LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — What happened in Vegas Thursday night during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft won’t stay in Vegas for very long.

32 young men saw their lifelong dreams of playing in the National Football League become a reality when NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell read their names from the podium to a chorus of boo’s.

The first round of the draft came and went on Thursday, April 28, 2022, but not without huge trades and head-scratching picks.

In all, nine picks were traded after the draft opened around 7 p.m., including some for big-time playmakers.

Here’s a recap of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, pick-by-pick:

Jacksonville Jaguars — Travon Walker, DE, Georgia Detroit Lions — Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Houston Texans — Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU New York Jets — Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Giants — Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon Carolina Panthers — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State New York Giants — Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Atlanta Falcons — Drake London, WR, USC Seattle Seahawks — Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State New York Jets — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State New Orleans Saints — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Detroit Lions — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Baltimore Ravens — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Houston Texans — Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M Washington Commanders — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Los Angeles Chargers — Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College Tennessee Titans — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas New Orleans Saints — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Pittsburgh Steelers — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Kansas City Chiefs — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Green Bay Packers — Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia Buffalo Bills — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Dallas Cowboys — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa Baltimore Ravens — Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa New York Jets — Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State Jacksonville Jaguars — Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah Green Bay Packers — Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia New England Patriots — Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga Kansas City Chiefs — George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue Cincinnati Bengals — Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Minnesota Vikings — Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Draft day trade bonanza

There were nine trades made on Thursday after the draft began, and they came fast.

Washington traded Pick 11 to New Orleans for Pick 16, Pick 98, and Pick 120 (New Orleans acquired Pick 16 from Philadelphia, who acquired it from Indianapolis for Carson Wentz)

Minnesota traded Pick 12 to Detroit for Pick 32, Pick 34, and Pick 66 (Detroit acquired Pick 32 from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade for Matthew Stafford)

Houston traded Pick 13 to Philadelphia for Pick 15, Pick 124, Pick 162 and Pick 166 (Houston acquired Pick 13 from Cleveland in a trade for Deshaun Watson)

Baltimore traded WR Marquise Brown to Arizona for Pick 23 and Pick 100

Philadelphia traded Pick 18 to the Tennessee Titans for WR A.J. Brown, then signed him to a 4-year, $100 contract extension

New England traded Pick 21 to Kansas City for Pick 29, Pick 94, and Pick 121

Baltimore traded Pick 23 to Buffalo for Pick 25 and Pick 130

Tennessee traded Pick 26 and Pick 101 to the New York Jets for Pick 35, Pick 69, and Pick 163

Tampa Bay traded Pick 27 to Jacksonville for Pick 35, Pick 106, and Pick 180

Fun facts from the first round

Eight teams didn’t have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft; the Rams, the Bears, the Browns, the Broncos, the Colts, the Raiders, the Dolphins and the 49ers.

Heading into the draft, an NFL record eight teams, the Lions, the Packers, the Texans, the Chiefs, the Giants, the Jets, the Saints and the Eagles, had multiple picks in the first round.

The Jets traded back into the end of the first round, netting them three total first round picks, the most of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Five players were taken from the 2021 FBS Champion Georgia Bulldogs, all on the defensive side of the ball, a new NFL record.

Eight offensive linemen were taken in the first round, as well as six wide receivers, 5 defensive ends and 4 cornerbacks.

Only one quarterback was taken in the first round, and not until pick 20.