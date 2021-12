MIDLAND, Texas: Midland Legacy Wide Receiver Chris Brazzell officially signed to play football at Tulane Wednesday. After a stellar senior year at Legacy in which he caught 52 passes for over 800 yards and 12 touchdowns, Brazzell re-opened his recruitment earlier this month. Brazzell says he chose Tulane for their academic prowess as well as football, but knows New Orleans is a fun city. Check out the video above to hear what he had to say!