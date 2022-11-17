RANKIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Rankin football and volleyball have had outstanding 2022 seasons. The head coaches of these two programs have something else in common as well: they are siblings.

Head football coach Garret Avalos and head volleyball coach Hailey Batla are Rankin natives and Red Devil alumni. Avalos graduated in 2008 and Batla in 2011, and both were multi-sport athletes while at Rankin.

“It is special to come back and coach at a place where you have so many memories and you put a lot of work in yourself as an athlete,” Avalos said.

Growing up, Garret and Hailey, two of four Avalos siblings, were very competitive and much of that competition started on the driveway with pickup basketball games.

“Growing up we had a basketball goal out front that we played on every day all the time and she was three years younger than me so I would have to let her win a few games here and there just so she would stay outside and play with me because she was such a sore loser,” Avalos said.

“I’m kind of a turd when it comes to things like that and I don’t like to lose but he definitely is older and a lot of the time I do take an ‘L’ so I’m used to that,” Batla said.

But now that competitive spirit has extended into their professional lives as coaches. On the gridiron, the Red Devils are preparing for their second round of the playoffs and currently ranked No. 1 in Texas 1A Division 1, according to sixmanfootball.com. Meanwhile Rankin volleyball made it to the regional semifinal in the UIL playoffs.

“They had a really really great season and I was glad once they got into the postseason that I was able to go watch a little more and really be proud of what our girls accomplished and be proud of what [Hailey] has accomplished as a coach,” Avalos said.

“Success in any way is really good and so for us to be able to have it on both sides is a dream come true in a way. It’s, where can we go next, and how much further can we push?” Batla said.

Being able to sit feet away from each other in the Rankin sports office and be so close to family is a special feeling to both Hailey and Garret.

“You know getting to see them all the time and be in the same office with her is great and there’s definitely a level of comfort there knowing that I get to come to work with my sister every day,” Avalos said. “That’s awesome and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”