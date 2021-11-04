Schwarber, Pederson decline options, become free agents

Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson celebrates with a cigar after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson and Boston infielder-outfielder Kyle Schwarber were among 10 players who became free agents Thursday when they both declined 2022 mutual options in their contracts.

Pederson agreed with the Cubs in February to a $7 million, one-year contract that included a $4.5 million salary and a $10 million mutual option with a $2.5 million buyout. He was traded to Atlanta in July and helped the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995,

Pederson had two homers and five RBIs in the Division Series against Milwaukee and one homer and four RBIs in the League Championship Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, then went 1 for 15 in the World Series against Houston.

Schwarber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington in January that included a $7 million salary and an $11.5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout. He was traded to the Red Sox in July.

Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos became a free agent after exercising his right to opt out of the last two years of hus $68 million, four-year contract, which called for $16 million salaries in 2022 and ’23 and includes a $20 million mutual option for 2024 with a $2 million buyout.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and reliever Darren O’Day declined mutual options, as did New York.

Gardner, a 38-year-old outfielder, agreed early in spring training to a $5.15 million, one-year contract that included a $2.3 million player option and a $7.15 million club option with a $1.15 million buyout.

O’Day, a side-arming right-hander who turned 39 on Oct. 22, agreed last February to a $3.15 million, one-year contract that included a $1.4 million player option and a $3.15 million club option with a $700,000 buyout.

Outfielder Kole Calhoun’s $9 million option was declined by Arizona, triggering a $2 million buyout and completing a $16 million, two-year contract.

Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar became a free agent after he and New York both declined options. His deal called for a $3.6 million salary this year and included a $2.9 million player option and a $6.4 million club option with a $1.4 million buyout.

Milwaukee outfielder Avisaíl García’ declined his part of a mutual option. His deal guaranteed $18 million in salary and included a $12 million mutual option with a $2 million buyout, but only if exercised by the player and declined by the club.

Oakland left-hander Andrew Chafin’s $5.25 million mutual option was exercised by the team and declined by the player, triggering a $500,000 buyout. His deal included a $2.75 million salary this year.

Philadelphia outfielder Andrew McCutchen, signed as a free agent to a $50 million, three-year contract in December 2018, gets a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary.

There have been 170 players who became free agents following the World Series, and about 40 players await decisions on options by Sunday.

