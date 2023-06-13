MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland RockHounds outfielder Chase Calabuig has announced he is retiring from professional baseball.

The RockHounds honored Calabuig in front of the attending crowd on Saturday during Midland’s game against Amarillo.

Calabuig, nicknamed by many on the team staff as the ‘Mayor of Midland’, retires with the RockHounds after initially coming to the Tall City in 2019.

In four seasons with the RockHounds, Calabuig played in 351 games slashing .279/.367/.386 along with 62 doubles, 8 triples, 19 home runs, and 152 RBI. He never reached Triple-A.

He spent most of his career playing all over the outfield while occasionally playing first base.

After playing his college ball at San Diego State University, Calabuig was drafted in the 27th round and 803rd overall in 2018 by the Oakland Athletics.

He spent his first in the minors between rookie ball and High-A before joining Midland during his second professional season.