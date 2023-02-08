STILLWATER, Okla. – Texas Tech battled back from a 14-point second-half deficit to tie the game in the final minute, only to see Oklahoma State secure the win with a last-second putback Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

De’Vion Harmon’s layup with 18 seconds remaining tied the game at 68, but Oklahoma State’s John-Michael Wright would secure the 71-68 win with a rebound putback with less than a second remaining.

Jaylon Tyson would score five straight points to pull the Red Raiders within one point with a minute left in regulation. Tyson scored a team-high 20 points in the loss.

Texas Tech jumped out a 7-0 lead in the first minute and a half of the game, but Oklahoma State would answer with a 26-8 run to jump in front, 26-15.

Kevin Obanor would lead a 10-0 run to pull the Red Raiders within one at 26-25. Obanor scored 13 first-half points but was held two just two points in the second frame.

Oklahoma State led 36-34 at the half and then added to the lead by scoring the first seven points of the second half.

Caleb Asberry would cap a 16-4 Cowboys run to put Oklahoma State up 52-38 with 13:48 remaining. Texas Tech aided the Oklahoma State run by going 2-for-9 from the field with three turnovers.

Harmon would score six straight points in a 9-0 Texas Tech run to pull the Red Raiders within five points. The former Sooner finished with 19 points against his old Bedlam foe.

The Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big 12) return home to host No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.