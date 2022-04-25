LUBBOCK, Texas — Marcus Santos-Silva tweeted an image of himself Monday with prayer emojis the message, “Excited about the next part of my career.”
The text below the image said Santos-Silva will switch from basketball to football and seek a spot in the NFL draft. The image was labeled with a logo from The Sports & Entertainment Group.
“We are excited and proud to welcome @marcus_silva97 to the TSEG Family! From basketball forward to football tight end, Marcus is a consummate and versatile athlete. He is ready to make his impact in the @nfl! #2022 #Tightend #Athlete Representation #NFL #TSEGFamily #MarcusSantosSilva #TexasTech #VCU”TSEG