LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Looking to bounce back after a loss to Kansas State, the Red Raiders will take its first ever trip to Utah for their second matchup against the BYU Cougars, a Big 12 newcomer.

Texas Tech enters as four and a half point favorites, but a lot will need to go right to head into the bye week on a positive note. You can learn more about this matchup in the video above.