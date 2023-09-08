LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Red Raiders return to Lubbock 0-1 after a devastating overtime loss in Wyoming.
Now, they face the Oregon Ducks for Tech’s home opener. You can learn more about this matchup in the video above.
by: Zachary Bordner
