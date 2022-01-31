MIDLAND, Texas: With just a few weeks of regular season high school basketball remaining, the Midland Legacy Rebels are two games out of their first playoff appearance in over a decade.

The Rebels’ resurgence has come under the tutelage of third year head coach Doug Gordon. Before Gordon’s arrival, Legacy saw a three season stretch from 2015-2018 where they went 3-26 in district play.

“When we got here a few years ago, we knew the program had hit the bottom,” Gordon said.

With that stretch not far behind them, it might be hard to remember the Rebels’ success on the hardwood at the beginning of the 2000’s. To give a reminder to his players, Gordon had the banners restored in the Legacy gym when he took the job.

“When I had gotten here, there wasn’t much showing of what we had done in basketball,” Gordon said. “We had our stuff we had done in football and baseball and softball but in basketball, we hadn’t shown what we had done in the past.”

Two major additions have injected life into the starting lineup. Forward Chris Brazzell and guard Donnie Bishop are both seniors but are both in their first year at Legacy.

Though they haven’t been there long, the appreciate the history the program is making.

“All of us are pretty excited that we’re doing better than they have the last few years,” Bishop said. “Hopefully after the end of this second part of district we can have a good record and we can make the playoffs.”

Team leaders like senior Nate Suttle and captain Elijah Mitchell have seen how the big changes have led to the program’s recent rise.

“The talent went up so we’re able to do more,” Mitchell said. “It’s not so much pressure on one person, we’re good as a team.”

The Rebels have already won more games this year than they did in 2009-10, the year they won their last district title.

Their next goal is to etch their own place in school history.

“The kids want to hang their own banners up there,” Gordon said.