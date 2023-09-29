BIG LAKE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When it comes to scouting for the next, collegiate level, players in Class 2-A teams aren’t usually at the forefront.

“I don’t think there are many advantages there’s probably a little bit more struggles, you get overlooked, the competitions gonna be a lot different than playing these 2A teams but you just get used to it,” Reagan County Quarterback Kason Brown mentioned.

ABC Big 2 Sports sat down with the star Owl to talk about the battles he faces in a smaller region of West Texas when looking at that next step.

For him, it’s been a little easier, as he continues to put himself on the map.

Brown said it’s easy when you’re focused, “Just taking it day by day and reading defenses and stuff just getting better with everything.”

In just his sophomore season, the now junior quarterback, lead the Owls offense with remarkable effort, leading the Owls to a 7-3 regular season finish and taking them to a playoff appearance, the Owls’ best record since finishing 9-1 in the 2016 season.

In one season, Brown finished with a little over 1,100 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns.

And he said he and his guys are working to get even better, “I think it’s been going great, put a lot of work in the summer. The team has bonded together really well. We are winning games so it’s been fun.”

This season, in just four games alone, Brown is already on the cusp of breaking last seasons numbers, already tallying 989 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns and 333 rushing yards with 4 rushing touchdowns.

Just recently, he was invited to a Texas Tech football game by Red Raiders scout, James Blanchard.

“My heart kind of dropped. I was excited,” he laughed. “So, I sent my film to Coach Blanchard and he reached out to me and sent me an invite so we signed up.”

Now, for Kason, his family, and his teammates, this was a huge opportunity that couldn’t be passed up.

“It was awesome to get down there and have a family experience with my dad and my brother. Something we haven’t done yet, so it was awesome,” he nodded.

And while he said he was excited about the prospect of playing football at the higher level, he actually has a different path in mind, basketball.

“I would say, basketball is the goal, I love basketball, it’s what I love doing,” he added. “That’s what I can see myself doing in the future.”

However, he said he is grateful for the opportunity and experience and hopes other athletes at his level understand, anything is possible.

“Most of the time they don’t they don’t answer back but he answered and I’m glad he did.

It can happen. It can happen, you just have to keep working and keep grinding every day, and you never know.”