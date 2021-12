ANDREWS, Texas: After 43 years of coaching high school football, the last 10 of which as the head coach at Andrews, Ralph Mason announced his retirement Wednesday.

Mason enjoyed success not only at Andrews, where he won five outright district titles and made the postseason every year, but also at Gilmer, his hometown of Morton, and most famously at Muleshoe, where he coached current USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

In the video above, Mason explains what his future may hold.