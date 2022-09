FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In week four of high school football, there were some exciting plays to choose from for play of the week but only one could come out on top. Fort Stockton Panthers hosting the Crane Golden Cranes and Panthers quarterback Marco Garcia sends it high and deep downfield for a remarkable catch by Isaiah Garcia in the back of the endzone, barely getting his feet down for the touchdown.

Watch the video above for the play.