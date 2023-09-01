MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Following the 63-34 win over the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels, ABC Big 2 Sports caught up with Head Coach Clint Hartman and running back Madden Milloy.
Watch the videos above for the full interviews.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Following the 63-34 win over the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels, ABC Big 2 Sports caught up with Head Coach Clint Hartman and running back Madden Milloy.
Watch the videos above for the full interviews.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now