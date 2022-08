CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Week one’s play of the week goes to an outstanding pass from the McCamey Badgers’ star quarterback Matthew Rosas who send it deep down the field to Braxtyn Babb who is completely covered by the defender. Rosas manages to place the ball just perfectly over the defender’s shoulders right into the hands of Babb for a huge gain to put the Badgers in the redzone.

Watch the video above for the full play.