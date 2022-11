FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Steers’ Gavin Padron scrambles and avoids the sack to throw a Hail Mary down field in the last seconds of the game on fourth down to Kavien Ford for the game-winning touchdown.

Big Spring defeated El Paso Riverside 38-35 to advance to the area round where they’ll face Wichita Falls.

Watch the video above for the full play.