ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian big-man Race Herr signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Gardner Webb University, an NCAA Division I program in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

The six-foot-11-inch forward earned first-team all-district honors as a threat in the post as well as from the perimeter.

According to Permian boy’s basketball coach Steve Flores, Herr is the first Panther to sign to a DI team in nearly a decade.