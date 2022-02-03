ODESSA, Texas: Permian senior Cedric Baty was putting together another standout season for the Panthers basketball this year until he tore his ACL last month. The injury hurt his teammates almost as much as it did Baty, especially close friend and starting center, Calvione Calicutt.

“It definitely hit different because he’s not going out there with me my senior year, our senior year,” Calicutt said. “We came in together, I would’ve loved to finish it together, but we won’t.”



With Baty’s high school playing career over, Panthers head coach Steven Flores offered him a different type of role.



“I asked him ‘hey, what do you want to do in college’ and he said he wanted to be a coach,” Flores said about his conversation with Baty. “I said that is the exact answer I wanted, because I think you would be a great coach.”

Unlike his playing career, Baty already envisions a future on the bench.



“That is my dream,” Baty said. “It’s my ultimate dream and goal is to become a coach.”

Baty went from Captain Cedric to Coach Cedric and has stuck with the team even when his season ended, something his teammates and his fellow coaches can rally around.



“To the team, I think it means a lot,” Flores said. “The guys still need him on the bench.”

And Baty blends right in.



“Yeah he’s on us, he’s just like the coach really,” Calicutt said. “He’s trying to tell us to run plays and what defense to get in and all that.”

From the time he got injured, Baty has filled in to help his teammates.



“He was sitting on the bench with ice on his leg, groaning with pain, and still telling us what plays to run, how to run them, and telling us how to get better,” Junior forward Race Herr said.

As was the case on the court, Baty has never had an issue talking on the sideline, whether it’s offering tips to the players or light-hearted jabs at opposing fans.

Already, Flores can see the aspects of Baty’s character that will lead him to success outside of basketball.



“He’s got all those intangibles to be successful in life, whether he is a coach, no matter what he does,” Flores said. “He is going to be a great person.”

With all the intensity and positivity he brings to coaching, it’s not surprising to hear his reasoning for staying around the team this year.



“Just being here here and being in the presence, it kind of keeps me uplifted and keeps my spirit up,” Baty said.

Baty hopes to continue his playing career in college before becoming a coach full time.