ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian rising senior volleyball star Jade Workman was tabbed to compete in the All-State All-Star volleyball game Wednesday, July 12 in Arlington. Workman was one of only 24 5A and 6A players in the state of Texas to earn a spot on the roster.

Along with leading the Lady Panthers to a bi-district championship in 2022, Workman helped her club team, Texas 432, to an 18th-place finish in the USAV Girls Junior National Championships.

In her junior season at Permian, Workman tallied 546 kills and 54 blocks, while collecting 537 assists as a setter.

Workman is the only West Texan represented in the All-Star game.