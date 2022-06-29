ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian football four-star offensive guard Harris Sewell announced his commitment to Clemson University Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

Sewell, ranked the No. 1 offensive lineman in Texas and regarded as one of the best high school football players in the country, chose the Tigers over Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma — two current SEC schools and two soon-to-be SEC schools.

According to his Twitter, he posted 21 knockdowns, 61 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks in his junior year last season. The Class of 2023 senior has been a standout for the Permian Panthers and a key part of their offense, standing at 6-foot-4-inches tall and 300 pounds.