Permian QB Rodney Hall nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week

ODESSA, Texas – Permian quarterback Rodney Hall is receiving recognition for his monster performance in MOJO’s 57-41 win over Waco Midway last Friday.

Hall is one of ten nominees for the statewide Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week award.

The junior helped Permian improve to 2-0 with significant contributions on the ground and through the air. Hall completed 9-15 passes for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns while also rushing for 173 yards and 3 TD.

The award will be decided based on the results of an online poll. To cast your vote, click here: Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week