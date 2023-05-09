ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Panthers have kicked off spring ball with a number of items on their to-do list.

Coming off a 9-2 season and a 4-1 district record, coach Jeff Ellison and the Permian Panthers return a group that includes big-game experience.

However some of the players affecting Permian’s spring ball the most aren’t here anymore.

“Guys from last year who graduated so some guys are going to step up at some different positions or same position but not as much playing time as last time,” said Ellison.

The Panthers are losing all three senior captains from last season who will each be be playing college football this fall. Quarterback Rodney Hall will play at Central Missouri, safety Bryce Woody will play at Abilene Christian, and offensive lineman Harris Sewell will play at Clemson.

Replacing the immense senior talent from last year will be difficult, but Ellison and his staff are hoping player performances in practice will help set the open depth chart.

“Like I told our guys, there’s nothing set right now,” said Ellison. “Everybody’s getting reps. So the more they study and the better that they get, the better they perform, then obviously the more reps they’ll get that week.”

So how does the Permian coaching staff evaluate a player’s growth during spring ball? A lot of it relies on communication.

“Does a coach have to tell him what to do? Or do they know what to do? So you know that and you see that, you hear that with communications at our practice too,” said Ellison. “When the kids are talking to each other and making sure that they’re all on the same page with the coach not having to do that.”

To Ellison, that recognition and performance are what make spring ball great. While real games are months away, giving players a proper chance to learn from their mistakes can give them a head start before Mojo tries to win in the fall.

“I love this part right here where you get to see kids develop not only physically but mentally, emotionally, spiritually,” said Ellison.

“You see them grow, you see that confidence they get in themselves that they’ve gained over the years, over the offseason and then you see it out here on the football field. They start to make plays, the lightbulb starts to come on. So that’s what I enjoy.”

Permian will wrap up their spring season when they kick off their spring game at Ratliff Stadium on Thursday May 18th at 6:30 P.M.