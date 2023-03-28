ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian girl’s soccer defeated Keller Central in an Area Championship battle 3-2 in extra time to advance to the 6A Regional Quarterfinal. The Panthers had a successful penalty kick in extra time to with the Area title.

Keller Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fifth minute of the second half. Alyssa Valdez and Anai Lopez both scored in the second half to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to extra time. In extra time, Permian converted a penalty kick to seal the deal.

The Panthers move on to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will face Southlake Carroll later this week.