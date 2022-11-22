District 2-6A, the district that Odessa, Permian, Midland and Midland Legacy compete in, announced its all-district honors. Permian had 16 first-team selections while Legacy was just behind them with 15. The Rebels also had five unanimous selections while Permian boasted seven. Here is the full list of ECISD and MISD athletes and coaches who were awarded:

(* – unanimous selection)

Superlatives

Co-Defensive MVP’s: Canyon Moses (Sr. Legacy), Bryce Woody (Sr. Permian)

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Serrano (So. Legacy)

Defensive Newcomer of the Year (Parker Haynes, Jr. Permian)

Coaches of the Year: Clint Hartman (Legacy) Jeff Ellison (Permian)

First Team Offense:

Quarterbacks: Marcos Davila* (Jr. Legacy), Rodney Hall (Sr. Permian)

Runningbacks: Juzstyce Lara (Jr. Permian), Zeke Luna (Sr. Legacy), Meckie McCoy (Sr. Midland)

Fullbacks/H-Backs: Andrews Helgura (Jr. Permian)

Wide Receivers: Ivan Carreon (Jr. Odessa), Ja’Quan Richardson (Sr. Permian), Aiden Serrano* (So. Legacy), Deonta Sonnier (Sr. Legacy)

Tight End: Nathan Rodriguez (Sr. Permian)

Tackles: Girevis Bobey (Sr. Legacy), Harris Sewell* (Sr. Permian)

Guards: Nathaniel Rodriguez (Sr. Permian), Juan Torres* (Sr. Legacy)

Center: Francisco Sanchez (Sr. Permian)

Utility: Isaac Herrera (Jr. Permian), Skylar Wilburn (Jr. Legacy)

First Team Defense:

Ends: Desmond Hill* (Sr. Permian)

Tackles/Nose Guards: Chase Barton (Sr. Legacy), Josiah Brown (Sr. Legacy), Daniel Varela (Sr. Legacy)

Linebackers: Jace Gillam* (Sr. Permian), Parker Haynes* (Sr. Permian), Gilbert Hernandez* (Jr. Legacy), Caysen Clinton (Sr. Permian), Esus Robledo (Jr. Legacy)

Corners: Deonte Bass (Sr. Permian), Damien Johnson (Jr. Legacy), Jadyn Pruitt* (Sr. Permian)

Safeties: Athen Dominguez (Jr. Midland), Jayven Gonzalez (Jr. Odessa), Mario Serrano* (Sr. Legacy), Bryce Woody* (Sr. Permian)

First Team Special Teams:

Kicker: Tate Terry (Sr. Permian)

Punter: Hayden Smith (Jr. Legacy)

Second Team Offense:

Quarterback: Jaylien Jones (Sr. Odessa)

Wide Receivers: Colin Brazzell (Jr. Legacy), Tabarie Jones (Sr. Permian)

Tight Ends: Mikel Delgado (Sr. Midland), Jordan Williams (Jr. Legacy)

Tackle: Israel Ponce (Sr. Permian)

Guard: Marvin Ramos (Jr. Midland)

Center: Nigel Wallace (Sr. Legacy)

Utility: Jake Urias (Sr. Midland)

Second Team Defense:

Ends: Emmanuel Lide (Jr. Legacy), Frank Alvarado (Sr. Permian)

Tackles/Nose Guards: Jamikel Cobb (Sr. Odessa), Da’Mareon Gray (Sr. Odessa)

Linebacker: Trace Low (Jr. Legacy)

Safeties: Hayden Duran (Sr. Permian), Jamar Roberson (Sr. legacy)

Second Team Special Teams

Kicker: Levi Crowder (Jr. Midland)

Punter: Jacob Franco (Jr. Permian)

Honorable Mention

Odessa: Blane Mendoza (TE/H, Sr.), Gerardo Vasquez (OG, Jr.), Jose Guerrero (OT, Sr.), Jalen Warren (WR, So.), Mikahel De Lion (LB, Sr.) Isaiah Essary (DE, Sr.)

Permian: Brian Pry (NG, Jr.), Ryan Ontiveroz (G, Sr.), Terron Young (RB, Sr.), Jyzaiyah Solis (SLOT, Sr.), Brock Madrid (CB, Sr.), Preson Grizzell (LB, Jr.)

Midland: Jayden Taylor (DE, Sr.), Turner Squire (LB, Jr.), Jake Cunningham (QB, Sr.) Jaxson Kidd (S, Jr.), Noah Crumpler (S, Jr.), Jaime Davila (C, Sr.), Adam Alvarado (LB, Jr.), Kyle Blanchard (WR, Sr.)

Legacy: Brex Stevens (WR, Jr.), Brylon Zeno (DE, So.), Lucas Barrientes (OT, Jr.), Cade Decker (OG, Jr.), Elijah Price (TE, Sr.)