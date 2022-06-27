ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell announced on Twitter that he would be making his college commitment this upcoming Wednesday, June 29, at noon.

There is a chance of the number one OL in the state of Texas staying in state. His final five that he is deciding between are Texas, Texas A&M, Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma, he announced in a tweet in April.

There is no indication which way he is leaning, however five-star quarterback and number one recruit in the nation Arch Manning, nephew to Peyton and Eli manning, just committed to Texas last week.

Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC by 2025, which would be Sewell’s second year of college.

Sewell was named to the first-team all-district team and all-state honorable mention in 2021.