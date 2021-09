ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Two UTPB Cross Country stars swept the Lone Star Conference’s Runner of the Week awards this week.

Erik Flores won the Male Runner of the Week award after he broke his own school record for the 8K with a 24:47 time. Hector Sanchez took home the LSC’s Freshman Runner of the Week with his third-place finish in the ACU Naimadu Classic in Abilene.