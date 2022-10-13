ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian volleyball is taking the term “family” literally. Seniors Anahi and Sarahi Orona are twin sisters and starters for the Panthers.

The Oronas have been playing volleyball together for 10 years, and just about everything else together their entire lives.

“We’re like bread and butter. We’re just always together,” Sarahi said.

Playing together on the court means a lot to the Orona twins. They play opposite each other on the court and typically play the entire game. They have trained so much together that their hitting and serving form is nearly identical.

“We train together so we pretty much do everything together, all of our form and everything is just the same thing,” Anahi said.

But the girls are also extremely competitive. Depending on who won the drill in practice that day means bragging rights for the car ride home and at the dinner table.

“Cause like she wins and then I’ll be mad. If I win, she’s mad,” Sarahi said.

“Then we go home and we don’t take to each other,” Anani joked.

As seniors, this season is even more emotional for the Oronas and they are soaking in these last moments together in the Permian fieldhouse.

“It’s very sad, leaving here, this place. A lot of memories we made here,” Anahi said.

Anahi and Sarahi said they will cherish playing together forever.

“I just love playing with my sister I just love her so much. We’ve just had this bond in volleyball and outside of volleyball,” Anahi said.

“I’m really proud of being a twin because I love my sister and we just, we’re always together,” Sarahi said.